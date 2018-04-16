R.J. Reynolds Vapor Recalls 2.6M Vuse Vibe Power Units
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. voluntarily issued a nationwide safety recall of 2.6 million Vuse Vibe power units.
The move comes after consumer complaints about malfunctioning batteries. According to the tobacco company, the battery issue could cause the power unit to overheat, creating a fire risk.
What to do if you have a Vuse Vibe
1. Stop using your Vuse Vibe
2. Unscrew the tank from the power unit
3. Do not charge your Vuse Vibe power unit
4. Call 1-800-369-8200 to get further instructions
In all, the company received 10 complaints and there have been no reports of injuries. It is investigating the cause of the incidents and R.J. Reynolds Vapor intends to return Vuse Vibe to the market once it resolves the issue.
The recall only affects Vuse Vibe power units. Vuse Solo and Vuse Ciro, which use different battery components, are not included. No similar incidents have been reported to the company about these products.
According to the company, consumers who have Vuse Vibe should stop using the vapor products and not charge the power unit. R.J. Reynolds Vapor is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the voluntary recall.
The company is offering full refunds. For more information on the recall, click here.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor said it "is committed to providing products of the highest quality, and we regret the inconvenience this will cause our consumers."
Based in Winston-Salem, R.J. Reynolds Vapor is a subsidiary of RAI Innovations Co., a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco plc.