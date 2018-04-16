R.J. Reynolds Vapor Recalls 2.6M Vuse Vibe Power Units

In all, the company received 10 complaints and there have been no reports of injuries. It is investigating the cause of the incidents and R.J. Reynolds Vapor intends to return Vuse Vibe to the market once it resolves the issue.

The recall only affects Vuse Vibe power units. Vuse Solo and Vuse Ciro, which use different battery components, are not included. No similar incidents have been reported to the company about these products.

According to the company, consumers who have Vuse Vibe should stop using the vapor products and not charge the power unit. R.J. Reynolds Vapor is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the voluntary recall.