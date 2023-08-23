Road Ranger Rolls Out Customer Feedback Solution Chainwide

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. — Road Ranger is launching FeedbackNow by Forrester across its network following a successful five-store pilot test of the technology. The customer feedback solution is designed to pave the way for a better customer experience.

During the initial trial launch, the convenience store operator deployed Smiley Boxes, with an optional QR code for additional comments, in its restrooms and coffee stations to collect customer feedback regarding the cleanliness of the restrooms and customers' satisfaction with the coffee selection.

[Read more: Road Ranger Joins Upside Platform]

Check-In & Check-Out Boxes assisted with the tracking and consistency of cleaning schedules and correlated that data with the cleanliness ratings, according to the company. People counters were deployed in one store to obtain a more realistic view of foot traffic, ensuring they were cleaned at the appropriate times.

As a result, Road Ranger collected more than 21,000 votes from the five stores during the two-month trial. The team was then able to identify times during which satisfaction rates declined, and exhibited a correlation between satisfaction levels and the number of cleanings performed by the hour. Road Ranger used this evidence to adjust cleaning schedules and solve multiple flaws identified through the customer-provided comments.

"Every Road Ranger location is unique and requires detailed variances. Our partnership with FeedbackNow allowed fact-based evidence on traffic patterns from store to store, varying geographically. We've learned from our customers the most ideal times to schedule cleanings and how to efficiently communicate with our team members when alerts to cleanliness arise," said Ryan Arnold, vice president of marketing at Road Ranger. "FeedbackNow provided Road Ranger customers an easy, anonymous way to alert staff of both positive performance and when attention is needed.

"The 'voting' FeedbackNow provides with the Smiley Boxes rating system could not be any more user-friendly. We also deployed an option for additional comments by providing consumers with a touchless communication method (scanning a customized QR code posted near rating boxes)," he continued. "The program in general is a unique way to capture the voice of our customers and we are considering additional uses down the road."

Road Ranger plans to gain deeper insights into store operations, find evidence-based variances that will lead to an overall better store standards practice and produce more efficient employee performance while educating management more effectively in budgetary decision-making, the company stated.

With 47 travel stops across seven states, Schaumberg-based Road Ranger is the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States. Locations can be found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Texas.