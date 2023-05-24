Road Ranger Joins Upside Platform

SCHAUMBERG, Ill. — Road Ranger is joining retail technology company Upside's digital marketplace.

Through the partnership, 33 of Road Ranger's 47 stations located throughout the Midwest corridor will be added to the Upside platform. By leveraging Upside's technology and wide user base, Road Ranger aims to attract more customers to its stations and provide them with an enhanced customer experience, the travel center operator stated.

[Read more: Road Ranger Begins to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations]

"As Road Ranger continues to evolve and expand our fuel network, we wanted to ensure we continue to not only cater to the professional drivers, but to the traditional auto driver as well. We know the fuel and convenience industry is strongly driven by price, and we are always looking for ways to ensure our customers feel they are getting the best deal out there. Our partnership with Upside is just another way Road Ranger is giving back to the everyday consumer," said Road Ranger Vice President of Marketing Ryan Arnold.

Upside's mobile app and partner apps offer a platform that enables retail partners to reach 30 million potential consumers, thereby increasing their chances of capturing more on-the-go demand, according to Upside. The app identifies nearby users and drives them to participating locations through personalized cashback offers.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Upside, which will provide new opportunities for Road Ranger to showcase our brand and expand our reach," said KJ McCann, Road Ranger's digital and loyalty marketing manager. "By adding our stations to the Upside platform, we'll be able to reach consumers through new digital channels, which have become a popular means for deciding where to buy. This move will enable us to better cater to the evolving needs of our customers."

Upside's approach to offer generation is based on a comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior, which is informed by a variety of sources, including historical spending patterns on-site, in-market research, consumer behavior analysis and more. The result is a set of personalized offers that create a win-win situation for customers and retailers. This unique approach is revolutionizing the way retailers interact with their customers, driving loyalty and increasing sales, the company said.

"Our strategy of providing value on everyday purchases is a great way to attract new customers to participating locations and encourage repeat visits from existing customers," said Upside Senior Vice President of Fuel Kevin Hart. "We are excited to extend this approach to Road Ranger's brand and help drive more traffic to their high-quality locations."

Road Ranger is the latest convenience store and travel center operator to join the Upside platform in 2023. Recent partnership also include Chevron, Phillips 66 and Stinker Stores.

Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Schaumberg-based Road Ranger is the fourth-largest travel center chain in the United States with locations on major highways in Illinois, Texas, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Road Ranger plans to expand to over 53 locations by the end of 2023.