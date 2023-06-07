Roam 'N Stop Banner Launches in Las Vegas

Scott Lyle, Roam 'n Stop CEO, stopped by to welcome the government representatives and chamber officials, as well as friends, family and customers who attended the event.
"I welcome all of you to the first ever grand opening of a Roam 'n Stop convenience store," said Lyle. "This is the first of several stores that we are so very proud to be launching in the amazing city of Las Vegas."
The grand opening event's giveaways and raffle drawings featured multiple popular brands. Prizes included gas gift cards; a brand new 10-speed bicycle; more than 200 bottles of free water, energy drinks, ice cream and chips; and a camping chair and umbrella
The remaining two locations will be hosting store opening events on June 7 and 8 at 10130 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 4415 Blue Diamond Road, respectively.
Born in Las Vegas and owned by parent company Mass Equities, the Roam 'n Stop brand intends to provide a unique customer experience, including a wide variety of food items, a large selection of healthy food options and a family friendly environment. Several additional stores are planned to open starting in late 2024.