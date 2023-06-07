Advertisement
06/07/2023

Roam 'N Stop Banner Launches in Las Vegas

The new convenience store brand opened with three stores, with additional locations slated for 2024.
Roam 'n Stop Logo

LAS VEGAS Roam 'n Stop, a new convenience retailer, launched three Las Vegas area convenience stores with grand opening celebrations that included giveaways, raffles and appearances from local civic leaders.

The first store's celebration at 3910 E. Lake Mead Blvd. featured appearances from Eric Cardona, office of Senator Jacky Rosen; Ishmael Carroll, office of Congressman Steven Horsford, Nevada's 4th District; and Sallie Doebler, representative of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

Doebler presented the Roam 'n Stop team with a plaque and welcomed them to the Chamber as new members, while Cardona presented them with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition that stated, "In recognition of celebrating the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of your new location. Thank you for providing economic growth and job creation in our community."

Carroll also separately presented a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on behalf of the 4th District.

Roman 'n Stop CEO Scott Lyle with bicycle winner in Las Vegas store

Scott Lyle, Roam 'n Stop CEO, stopped by to welcome the government representatives and chamber officials, as well as friends, family and customers who attended the event. 

"I welcome all of you to the first ever grand opening of a Roam 'n Stop convenience store," said Lyle. "This is the first of several stores that we are so very proud to be launching in the amazing city of Las Vegas."

The grand opening event's giveaways and raffle drawings featured multiple popular brands. Prizes included gas gift cards; a brand new 10-speed bicycle; more than 200 bottles of free water, energy drinks, ice cream and chips; and a camping chair and umbrella 

The remaining two locations will be hosting store opening events on June 7 and 8 at 10130 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 4415 Blue Diamond Road, respectively.

Born in Las Vegas and owned by parent company Mass Equities, the Roam 'n Stop brand intends to provide a unique customer experience, including a wide variety of food items, a large selection of healthy food options and a family friendly environment. Several additional stores are planned to open starting in late 2024. 

