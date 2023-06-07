Roam 'N Stop Banner Launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Roam 'n Stop, a new convenience retailer, launched three Las Vegas area convenience stores with grand opening celebrations that included giveaways, raffles and appearances from local civic leaders.

[Read more: PHOTO GALLERY: Fuel City's Store Concept Makes Dreams Come True]

The first store's celebration at 3910 E. Lake Mead Blvd. featured appearances from Eric Cardona, office of Senator Jacky Rosen; Ishmael Carroll, office of Congressman Steven Horsford, Nevada's 4th District; and Sallie Doebler, representative of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce.

Doebler presented the Roam 'n Stop team with a plaque and welcomed them to the Chamber as new members, while Cardona presented them with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition that stated, "In recognition of celebrating the ribbon cutting for the grand opening of your new location. Thank you for providing economic growth and job creation in our community."

Carroll also separately presented a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on behalf of the 4th District.