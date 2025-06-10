 Skip to main content

Rocket Convenience Stores Boosts Digital Presence

The collaboration with Lula Commerce will enhance operational efficiency at 600-plus locations.
Angela Hanson
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Rocket Stores, a United Pacific retail brand, is teaming with Lula Commerce to enhance its digital presence and operational efficiency at more than 600 convenience stores. 

The retailer's partnership with Lula, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital commerce solutions provider, represents a major leap forward in Rocket's digital transformation, according to the companies.

United Pacific's Alta Convenience brand will also team with Lula's platform.

"As a brand that obsesses over delivering innovative convenience, Rocket is excited to partner with Lula to meet our customer's needs in a seamless and even more timely way," said Bill Mullen, president of retail at Rocket Stores. "This is a huge opportunity to capture more digital customers, and additional share of market with those who prioritize efficient and quick options when shopping for everyday essentials."

The partnership gives Rocket c-stores access to Lula's comprehensive suite of services, including real-time inventory management, seamless integration with major delivery platforms and advanced customer engagement tools. 

The company will also have access to Lula Operators, AI-powered agents designed to automate critical e-commerce operations, ensuring consistent uptime, efficient order processing and proactive customer service.

"We're thrilled to support the digital growth of such an amazing brand and are proud to have been selected to partner with such a great team," said Lula Commerce President Justin Jackson.

Lula Commerce specializes in delivering comprehensive digital commerce solutions tailored for convenience retailers. Its platform includes a range of services, such as menu digitization, inventory management, customer engagement tools and business intelligence — all designed to drive growth and operational efficiency.

Founded in 1955 and based in Long Beach, United Pacific offers motor fuel products under the 76, Conoco, Phillips 66, Shell, Chevron and United Oil banners in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado, and operates convenience stores under the name Rocket.

