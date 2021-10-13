Ronnoco On-Demand Cold Brew Coffee

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions is launching the industry's first on-demand, freshly dispensed cold brew coffee. Powered by premier brewing technology, the rapid brewing process continuously pumps water through the coffee grounds, making ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in 60 to 75 minutes, vs. traditional cold brew coffee that takes 12 to 24 hours to create. Ronnoco's freshly dispensed cold brew coffee is anticipated to hit convenience stores nationwide in 2022. A multitude of flavor add-ins and recipe cards will be available for customers to create their own unique blend in 12- to 24-ounce cups.