Rowdy Bar is leading the charge into the prebiotic marketplace with an all-natural prebiotic energy bar that features the gut-health superfood Yacon Root. Each bar is crafted with 10 or fewer whole-food ingredients, and contains no artificial flavors. Rowdy Bars are available in Chocolate Coconut Cashew, Peanutty Dark Chocolate, Sunflower Butter N' Berries, and Blueberry Almond Tart varieties.