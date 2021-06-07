Royal Farms Brings Back ChickenPalooza for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms kicked off its fourth annual ChickenPalooza, running July 1 through Aug. 31.

Consumers can enjoy special meal deals and buy merchandise based on this year's theme: outer space.

Meal deals include two-piece chicken boxes that come with fries and a roll for $6, eight-piece chicken buckets for $12 and the new Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich, available with spicy or classic garlic aioli sauce. Themed swag available to purchase in-store includes t-shirts, one-size-fits-most socks, mini chicken toys and bumper stickers.

Royal Farms stores that offer beer and wine will also sell the World-Famous-Pilsner, a collaboration with Halethorpe, Md.-based Heavy Seas brewery. The pilsner is brewed to pair perfectly with Royal Farms chicken, according to the convenience retailer. Locations that sell the limited-time only World Famous Pilsner can be found here.

During ChickenPalooza, Royal Farms will donate 10 cents of every chicken box sold to Johns Hopkins Children's Center. The space-themed chicken boxes feature messaging that lets customers know a portion of their box will go to help kids and their families in need. In past years, the convenience store retailer donated $292,000 to Johns Hopkins Children's Center through ChickenPalooza.

Additionally, four customers will win free chicken for a year through the ChickenPalooza sweepstakes. Prizes will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms gift cards. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest. Chicken fans can enter the sweepstakes or view official rules at guidelines at royalfarms.com/chicken-palooza.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates more than 240 c-stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.