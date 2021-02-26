Rutter's Adds Second Traveller Offering to Its Menu

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's will debut the Philly Cheesesteak Traveller on menus chainwide starting March 2. It is the second product launched in partnership with Australia's Patties Foods Group.

The convenience store retailer rolled out the Four N Twenty Beef and Cheese Traveller, a beloved product in Australia, in February 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Philly Cheesesteak Traveller features the same flaky golden pastry crust as the Four'N Twenty and is full of shaved beef and American cheese. It was designed to be a delicious and convenient item for on-the-go consumers, according to the retailer.

"After the success of the Beef and Cheese Traveller last year, we were very excited to continue expanding the Four'N Twenty offering, as part of our Award-Winning Food Service," said Robert Perkins, Rutter's vice president of marketing. "The partnership we've built has been great because both companies have the same goal of continuing food innovation to meet customer demands. Being the first retailer to sell this great product will keep customers saying, Why Go Anywhere Else?"

Rutter's is the first retailer anywhere to offer the Philly Cheesesteak Traveller. Exclusive to the United States, it was created under Patties Foods' Four'N Twenty brand as an ode to its ambassadors, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

"We are extremely proud that Four'N Twenty has been embraced by Rutter's customers," said Anand Surujpal, general manager, marketing and innovation for Patties Foods. "The generous hearted people of Philadelphia have really welcomed our Aussie beef pies and travellers since we launched in the U.S. in 2018.

"We were inspired by working with Four'N Twenty ambassador Ben Simmons and in collaboration with Rutter's we wanted to create something innovative and delicious that honored Ben's two homes," he added. "The new Four'N Twenty Philly Cheesesteak Traveller is the perfect combination of something quintessentially Aussie and a Philadelphian classic, and we know our fans will really love the new flavor."

York-based Rutter's is a privately held chain of 76 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.