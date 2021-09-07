Rutter's Hikes Wages for Third Time in 15 Months

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's is investing in its team members for the third time over the past 15 months, increasing its starting wage to $15 for all field employees.

Since April 2020, Rutter's has been committed to increasing field wages by more than $15 million annually — an increase of 36 percent.

"At Rutter's, we recognize the difference our people make," said Rutter's Vice President of Human Resources Suzanne Cramer. "We're pleased to increase our wages yet again for our hard-working field employees. These are the front-line workers that continue to keep us at the top of the industry."

According to the convenience operators, all employees will get a wage increase, with full-time team members earning more than $30,000 per year. Store managers can earn more than $110,000 per year, and restaurant managers can earn more than $100,000 per year, with a bonus.

In April 2020, Rutter's announced additional hazard pay for store employees, with team members earning an extra $2 per hour and store managers earning an extra $100 per week. At the conclusion of 2020, Rutter's made the pay increase permanent, which totaled more than $6.5 million annually.

Rutter's made a second wage increase two months, adding another $5 million to wages annually, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The retailer also offers additional benefits, including multiple scholarship opportunities for employees, and their children, to continue their education.

York-based Rutter's operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.