Rutter's to Host Series of Wine & Food Pairing Events

YORK, Pa. — Did someone say wine? Rutter’s will host a wine and food pairing at its South Richland Avenue location in York on April 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will be the first in a series that will occur over the summer at Rutter’s beer and wine c-stores.

The York-based c-store retailer partnered with E&J Gallo Winery as well as other local wineries for the variety of samples to be featured at each event. For the first five events, Rutter’s and Gallo will offer wines including Apothic Red and Rosé, Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio, Liberty Creek Chardonnay and Barefoot wines.

In addition, Rutter’s will offer food and candy pairings for each different wine, like shrimp, ribs, seafood, chicken, cheese, chocolate chip muffins, strawberry cheesecake, Kit-Kats and Starbursts.

Locations for the upcoming wine and food pairing events are:

910 South Richland Ave. in York on Saturday, April 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

201 Cool Springs Road in Wrightsville on Thursday, May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

100 Grand Street in Hamburg on Friday, May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

1520 Pennsylvania Ave. in York on Thursday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.

160 North Hills Road in York on Thursday, May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

"We are so excited to be offering food and wine pairings at several of our store locations. This is a great way to also tie in our key vendors, and get our customers involved and trying out delicious wine and food offerings," said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing for Rutter’s.

Rutter’s operates more than 60 c-stores throughout central Pennsylvania. It current operates 20 locations with beer and 18 of those sell wine.