Rutter's Launches On-Demand Delivery for Rewards Members

To thank early adopters of the program, Rutter's will be giving new delivery customers free delivery for a limited time with a code. Additionally, all first-time users who download the Rutter's app and sign up to be a Rutter's VIP Rewards member will receive 10 cents off per gallon of fuel.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rutter’s to bring reliable and seamless on-demand delivery to their loyal customers," said Daniel Korman, head of specialized delivery for Uber Direct. "We're excited to support their continued growth through helping them meet their customers where they are and being a trusted partner in bringing convenience to every Rutter’s delivery."

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: Rutter's Begins Its Second 'Story']

According to the company, Rutter's VIP Rewards gives customers the ability to earn cents off on fuel with in-store purchases, in addition to an everyday 3 cents off. VIP Rewards members use the store app to view their fuel rewards, monthly promotions and specialty offers, as well as search for store fuel prices and amenities.

Headquartered in York with roots dating back to 1747, Rutter's is a privately held chain of convenience stores that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter's businesses also include a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate business. Rutter's 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically integrated food company in the United States.