CSN EXCLUSIVE: Rutter's Begins Its Second 'Story'

A reorganized layout and mezzanine seating greet guests at a remodeled York, Pa., convenience store.
Amanda Koprowski
Exterior overhead shot of Rutter's York-based store

YORK, Pa. — Though Rutter's as a Pennsylvania-based convenience store brand only just celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018, Rutter's as a family business goes back considerably further, to before Pennsylvania was even a state.

"[We're the] 11th generation of the family business," said Chris Hartman, Rutter's vice president of fuels, advertising and development, and president of M&G Realty Inc., the company's real estate holding group.

A privately held company and four-time recipient of the Convenience Store News' Foodservice Innovator of the Year, the organization traces its roots back to 1747, when the Rutter's family farm was founded in the town of York, just a 45-minute drive from Gettsyburg. Though the family farm is still in operation, much like its fellow Keystone State c-store operator, Wawa Inc., it eventually found it would be easier to also be its own seller, too, opening first its dairy business in 1921, then finally its own stores in 1968.

[Read more: Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations]

Despite this long history, the company has only recently expanded beyond its state borders, choosing to stay relatively local. Some of this homebody attitude partially explains why it chose its hometown of York for the site of an ambitious remodel.

"With the location being near our headquarters, our whole team was able to experience the design in-person and monitor the results more closely," said Hartman.

Though the Mt. Zion Road store had already been slated for an upgrade, the decision to move ahead with this particular design also took into account projected sales increases, the needs of local customers and a layout that could provide improved upkeep — all necessary parts of the equation when undertaking such a large project. Not only was the structure undergoing a facelift but it was almost doubling in size from 4,300 square feet to more than 8,000 square feet. Most of that square footage would be added through the addition of a second floor, with seating for up to 30 guests.

Rutter's also looked at the site as a possible template for future builds.

"In addition to looking at our typical guidelines, we also had a goal to test an upgraded look and feel, from finishes and lighting to the overall layout. Now, we're able to take these learnings to further improve our future new store and remodel locations … [and] test and study our new design elements," Hartman told Convenience Store News.

Interior layout of Rutter's York-based store

Remodels & Reevaluations

The height of the building might be the most obvious change, but the company went all in on expanding the amenities for customers. In addition to tables for sit-down meals, guests can also find a beer cave, alongside extensive wine offerings and spiked slushies, and an upgraded kitchen for made-to-order food. Drivers also have a wider selection of fuel grades, including ethanol-free, Unleaded 15 and flex fuel.

[Read more: Rutter's Kicks Off 2024 With Starting Wage Increase]

The newly expanded size of the store also required some reconsideration of space organization. "This is only our second location with two floors, and our first to use a mezzanine, which opens up the second floor to the rest of the store," Hartman said. "By putting the seating upstairs, we were able to maximize the first floor selling space."

According to Hartman, part of the goal of the remodel was to reevaluate the look and feel of the convenience stores in order to improve the customer experience, making the project sensitive to guests' feedback. Since those design elements could be used for other projects later on down the line, a negative response could scuttle those plans.

Mezzanine level of Rutter's York-based store

Luckily, it seems customers have given those elements their blessing.

"With remodels, we evaluate the designs on a store-by-store basis, to maximize the current and future sales. While there were a lot of firsts in the design, I would expect us to utilize many of the changes moving forward," Hartman said. "Based on the positive results, we'll look to roll many of [those design elements] out to more stores in the future,"

In the meantime, the company plans to move ahead with projects already in the pipeline. While Rutter's may have been a little more deliberate than some of its competitors in looking beyond its Pennsylvania roots, it's working hard to make up for lost time.

The company set a goal of moving into 10 new markets over the next year, while its five-year plan includes opening its first stores in its southern neighbors, Delaware and Virginia. There's also plans for the company's largest store yet — a 13,500-square-foot store that Hartman describes as "a game changer."

As for the upgraded York location, Hartman seems satisfied with the remodeling experiment, at least if the organization's conversations with their guests are anything to go by.

"The new finishes, upgraded foodservice, beer cave and second floor were all added to exceed the expectations of our customers," he remarked. "Based on the feedback, I'd say our team met the challenge and succeeded."

