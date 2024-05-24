CSN EXCLUSIVE: Rutter's Begins Its Second 'Story'

[Read more: Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations]

Despite this long history, the company has only recently expanded beyond its state borders, choosing to stay relatively local. Some of this homebody attitude partially explains why it chose its hometown of York for the site of an ambitious remodel.

"With the location being near our headquarters, our whole team was able to experience the design in-person and monitor the results more closely," said Hartman.

Though the Mt. Zion Road store had already been slated for an upgrade, the decision to move ahead with this particular design also took into account projected sales increases, the needs of local customers and a layout that could provide improved upkeep — all necessary parts of the equation when undertaking such a large project. Not only was the structure undergoing a facelift but it was almost doubling in size from 4,300 square feet to more than 8,000 square feet. Most of that square footage would be added through the addition of a second floor, with seating for up to 30 guests.

Rutter's also looked at the site as a possible template for future builds.

"In addition to looking at our typical guidelines, we also had a goal to test an upgraded look and feel, from finishes and lighting to the overall layout. Now, we're able to take these learnings to further improve our future new store and remodel locations … [and] test and study our new design elements," Hartman told Convenience Store News.