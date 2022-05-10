RXBAR now offers RXBAR A.M. The line of protein bars is available in Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Blueberry flavors. The bars are powered by 10 milligrams of protein and simple ingredients — such as soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butter, honey, egg whites, crispy brown rice and pumpkin seeds, according to the company. RXBAR A.M. bars are available for $2.49 per bar, $8.99 for a four count, or $9.99 for a five count.