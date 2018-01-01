Press enter to search
Ryko Enhanced Radius HP

New design reduces noise and vibration by more than 50 percent.
Ryko has enhanced its Radius HP touch-free car wash system. It now has a high-pressure pump stand that separates the pump and motor from the rest of the unit, which reduces noise and vibration by more than 50 percent for a quieter and smoother operation, according to the company. Furthermore, the Radius HP touch-free system is now equipped with high-intensity LED lights on its ColorWave. With three times the number of lights that are 50 percent brighter, customers will experience a more colorful foaming curtain light show. 

