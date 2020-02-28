S. Abraham & Sons' 2020 Trade Show Features New Foodservice Programs & Equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) is hosting more than 245 exhibitors at its 34th annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show, taking place Feb. 27-28 at DeVos Place in Grand rapids. This year's show theme is "A Jackpot of Sales & Profits for Convenience Store Retailers."

The company's Fabulous SAS C-store features the latest foodservice products, programs and equipment. This includes a warmer merchandising program from Jonny Almond, as well as offerings from Beantown Coffee, Joe Coffee and Bunn, which is demonstrating a bean-to-cup brewer.

Other highlights include Not Your Nonna's flat pizza from Ruiz Foods; David's Cookies; and Papa Primo's pizza from Orion Foodservice. The Hussmann breakfast case is showcasing Prairie City thaw-and-serve doughnuts and pastries, as well as Fruit Ridge Farms muffins and cinnamon rolls and the new Southwestern Breakfast Muffin from Day n' Night Bites.

More than 29 new manufacturers are exhibiting more than 368 new items across multiple categories at the show.

During the show, SAS is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. Attendees purchase tickets to try their luck at cornhole or putt-a-hole for the chance to win a weekend getaway to Las Vegas or a golf weekend to Chateau Elan in Atlanta.

On Thursday evening, the Viva Las Vegas reception offered music, food and beverages, casino games and a chance to earn a trip to the Cash Cube.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.