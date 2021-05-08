S. Abraham & Sons' 2021 Foodservice Show Will Spotlight Several New Offerings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS) will feature multiple new foodservice offerings at its annual Foodservice Show, to be held Aug. 12 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The 2021 show will introduce SAS' roller grill rebrand, GoGo Grill. Equipment, signage and program details will be on display at the show. Marketing materials for the rebrand include pump toppers, window danglers, item identification, vinyl door stickers and other expanded point-of-sale offerings.

The Foodservice Show will also highlight products such as chicken tenders and wings from Renaissance Man Foods; deVinci's turnkey pizza program from Omni Foods; State Fair Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade from Beverage Solutions Group; three varieties of Walkin' Waffles and Ooey Gooey Lava Cakes from Prairie City Bakery; and the hot pastrami sub from Raybern's Sandwiches.

R3 Bunzl will also exhibit new, innovative supplies and equipment at the show.

A subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids-based SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.

Headquartered in Elmwood, La., Imperial Trading has six distribution centers serving 19 states.