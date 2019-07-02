S. Abraham & Sons Goes Back to the 80's for 2019 Trade Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Convenience channel distributor S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) is going back to the 80's for its 33rd annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show.

Taking place Feb. 21-22 at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, the theme of this year's show is "Back to the 80's with Mega Sales & Profits for Convenience Store Retailers."

Highlights of the event will include:

More than 267 exhibitors showcasing 250-plus new items, representing 33 new manufacturers in confection, snacks, health and beauty care, general merchandise, foodservice, automotive and tobacco products;

"Retailers Resource Row," which will feature behind-the-scenes ideas in merchandising, information technology and marketing;

An exhibit hall filled with arcade games; and

A "Totally 80s" reception with music, food and games.

Additionally, a "Fast Times at SAS C-store" will feature the latest in foodservice products, programs and equipment. New additions to the Fresh Bite Café program include BluTaco Tex-Mex from Pro Food Systems, Pure dispensed juices and Jolly Rancher Hotties frozen drinks from Sunny Sky Products.

Attendees will also get to sample new "better-for-you" options from Fruit Ridge Farms and check out the newly refreshed Beantown Coffee program.

New breakfast merchandising concepts from Hussmann Equipment, as well as MerryChef convection microwave cooking equipment, will be on display as well.

The 2019 SAS trade show opens 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 for multi-store owners and noon for all retailers. It continues Friday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states.