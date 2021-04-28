S. Abraham & Sons Launches Turnkey Pizza Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS), a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., is launching a new turnkey pizza program for 2021.

DeVinci's offers 12-inch pre-made pizzas that can be sold whole or by the slice and come in four varieties: Five Cheese, Pepperoni, Four Melt and Breakfast.

Each pizza has a fresh robust sauce with premium quality ingredients and features an exclusive self-rising crust that allows it to be cooked from frozen.

The program — which offers a no-cost conversion — provides two equipment packages that include an oven, warmer, pizza supplies, point-of-sale materials, and training support.

Customers can expect 50 percent to 60 percent gross profit margin, according to SAS.

Elmwood, La.-based Imperial Trading Co. and SAS operate six distribution centers serving 19 states and more than 5,000 retail locations.