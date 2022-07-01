S. Abraham & Sons Turns to Hybrid Model for Annual Trade Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — S. Abraham & Sons Inc. (SAS) will host its 36th Annual Vendor Exhibit & Trade Show in a hybrid format this year, accommodating both in-person and online ordering.

Retailers will have a six-week buying opportunity, running from Jan. 24 to March 6, to place orders on the Marketing Arm Trade Show portal.

The show's theme, "Celebrating 95 years of Monopolizing Profits for the Convenience Store Retailer," reflects SAS' 95th anniversary, which occurs in February.

SAS will showcase new and innovative opportunities to retailers during the hybrid show, such as the "plant power" trend that is growing among consumers looking to take up a vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian lifestyle and consume fewer meat products. SAS will introduce several innovative plant-based frozen and shelf stable grocery selections at the show to help convenience retailers meet this demand, including entrée and smoothie bowls from Tattoo Chef; grain-based ready to eat salads from both Table One and Del Monte; Ground Be'f Crumbles and Chick'n Tender meal starters from Gardein; and microwave meals created with plant-based crumbles from Blount's Family Kitchen.

The event will also showcase popular full-service center-store programs on the exhibit floor, including live fishing bait from DMF Bait, Chew Max Pet Treats, El Chavito Hispanic candy and snacks, and direct-store serviced sunglasses and cellular accessories from Associated Distributors.

The show's Top Hat Café & Convenience Store will feature Bean to Cup, Fresh Salad & Soup Bar from Sysco, Fruit Ridge Farms, Go Go Grill, Biscuits & Gravy, and Walking Taco with protein, among other offerings. New open-air coolers will be on display for retailers to order for their stores.

A subsidiary of Imperial Trading Co., Grand Rapids-based SAS is a grocery distributor servicing convenience, grocery, drug, campus retail and small-format stores in eight Midwest states. Headquartered in Elmwood, La., Imperial Trading has six distribution centers serving 19 states.