SageNet Retail Edge Solution

SageNet, a managed services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Zynstra to develop and support a new retail edge solution. The convenience store-focused solution is based on HPE’s ProLiant Easy Connect, a hybrid server built for sophisticated retail IT environments with limited space and local support. Its automation capabilities centrally manage thousands of distributed sites and enable c-stores to launch new store services faster, according to SageNet. HPE ProLiant Easy Connect offers c-stores the following: enhanced PCI-DSS compliance; automated provisioning, patching and configuration of all c-store sites; ability to roll out new stores quickly and efficiently; centralized control of c-store estate from one single point; prototype, test and launch new innovative apps and services at the retail edge; and reduced management, hardware and maintenance costs. SageNet will provide installation and support.