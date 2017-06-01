Press enter to search
Close search

SageNet Retail Edge Solution

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

SageNet Retail Edge Solution

C-store focused solution is a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Zynstra.
SageNet Retail Edge Solution

SageNet, a managed services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Zynstra to develop and support a new retail edge solution. The convenience store-focused solution is based on HPE’s ProLiant Easy Connect, a hybrid server built for sophisticated retail IT environments with limited space and local support. Its automation capabilities centrally manage thousands of distributed sites and enable c-stores to launch new store services faster, according to SageNet. HPE ProLiant Easy Connect offers c-stores the following: enhanced PCI-DSS compliance; automated provisioning, patching and configuration of all c-store sites; ability to roll out new stores quickly and efficiently; centralized control of c-store estate from one single point; prototype, test and launch new innovative apps and services at the retail edge; and reduced management, hardware and maintenance costs. SageNet will provide installation and support. 

Other Popular Products

Pringles Thanksgiving Themed Flavors

Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner
Barrilitos Aguas Frescas Fountain Drinks

Barrilitos Aguas Frescas Fountain Drinks