Sbarro Celebrates 700th Store Milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sbarro, a global leader in the impulse pizza category and the chain known for its extra-large slices and strombolis, celebrated the opening of its 700th store on July 14.

Located in Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Ga., the new store marked the 52nd Sbarro to open in 2023, following 104 new openings in 2022.

The company plans to continue its significant growth into non-mall venues such as convenience stores, truck stops, airports, casinos, colleges and military bases by again opening 100-plus stores this year.

The franchisees responsible for the 700th Sbarro location are Rocco and Anthony Armocida and their family. Rocco and Anthony's parents, Adele and Mario, were the first Sbarro franchisees more than 40 years ago. This store is the Armocidas' 17th Sbarro location.

[Read more: Sbarro Charts Growth Course for 2022]

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 700th location with the Armocida family," said Sbarro CEO David Karam. "In partnership with the Armocidas and all our valued franchisees we have built a legacy of serving handmade, fresh, extra-large slices, topped with high quality ingredients to our valued customers and are now the worldwide leader in the impulse pizza category."

Sbarro currently operates in more than 30 countries around the world and opened new markets in Colombia, Panama and Denmark within the last year.

In 2021, Sbarro entered into a strategic partnership with GPM Investments LLC to open four new locations inside Village Pantry stores in Indiana.

Columbus-based Sbarro has operated since 1956, when Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Nearly 70 years later, Sbarro operates across the world and is known for its XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues.