Sbarro Charts Growth Course for 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sbarro, a global leader in the impulse pizza category, has big plans for the year. The brand plans to open more than 100 new company and franchise locations throughout the rest of 2022.

The company has already established key franchise relationships with ARKO Corp.'s GPM Investments LLC, EuroGarages, EG America and TravelCenters of America Inc. that are fueling the growth and development of the brand in the United States and United Kingdom. These strategic partnerships have allowed Sbarro to expand its existing footprint, which has been primarily in malls, airports and travel plazas, into new venue categories that make its Original XL New York Slice Pizza and Strombolis more accessible to consumers.

"Sbarro is not new to convenience — we've been serving handmade XL NY slices to customers on-the-go since 1956," said Sbarro CEO David Karam. "Our experience, economical business model and position as the global QSR leader in the impulse pizza category make convenience stores and travel centers natural fits for us. We're excited to partner with such strong organizations in this space."

The brand's offerings at participating convenience stores include:

Sbarro's extra-large, New York-style pizza slices that are handmade daily and include freshly prepared and stretched dough; hand-shredded, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese; and San Marzano-style tomatoes with a variety of toppings;

Stromboli, bread sticks and whole pizzas; and

Chicken wings and chicken tenders.

Richmond, Va.-based GPM, which is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia, announced in late 2021 that it was partnering with Sbarro to open new restaurants inside four Village Pantry stores in Indiana through a new strategic partnership, as Convenience Store News reported.

"We're constantly evaluating and thinking through new ways to meet the needs of our customers and expand our foodservice offerings," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO Corp. at the time of the announcement. "With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting dining options for many living in remote locations and with pizza remaining one of the top selling food items in convenience stores, we look forward to this new partnership with Sbarro and providing even more value to our customers and stakeholders."

On March 1, United Kingdom-based EG Group, which operates U.S. convenience stores through Westborough, Mass.-based EG America, opened a new Turkey Hill store in Lewis Center, Ohio, that features a Sbarro restaurant, followed by another Turkey Hill with a Sbarro in Findlay, Ohio, that has a Sbarro that will begin operations at a later date. These stores followed the opening of a new Cumberland Farms convenience store in Rockledge, Fla., in February, which is slated to open a Sbarro later this year, marking the first Cumberland Farms location to feature a brand partner.

All three of these c-stores feature the company's most updated design and equipment.

Pizza remains one of the most popular items on c-store menus and among the most important product types in the c-store category. Casey's General Stores Inc. is an example of a market leader in pizza, while chains like 7-Eleven Inc. have successfully highlighted pizza on special days such as Pi Day, March 14.