Scharffen Berger Breaks

Chocolate maker Scharffen Berger introduces Breaks, a line of craft-made vegan barks featuring 43 percent oat milk chocolate and coconut sugar, aimed at consumers looking for lower-glycemic snacking options. The product marks the company's entry into a new category. Breaks come in four flavors: Salted Almond, Coconut and Quinoa, Salted Sunflower Seed, and Gluten-Free Pretzel. All four varieties are packed in resealable 4.5-ounce standup pouches. The company also offers other vegan snack innovations, such as bite-sized Chocolate Provisions and 3-ounce chocolate bars that are available in five flavors.