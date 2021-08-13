Calico Brands Inc. is introducing a new Halloween series to its Scripto Ultima Designer line of pocket lighters. The new seasonal series aims to appeal to all demographics, and features five "wickedly fun" Halloween designs that are sure to fright and delight customers, according to the company. The Scripto Ultima Designer Halloween Lighter Series is available in a 50-count display-a-tray or two-pack open stock. The lighters have a suggested retail price of $1.79 per lighter in the display-a-tray and $3.79 per two-pack.