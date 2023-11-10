The Seagram Beverage Co., in partnership with its celebrity ambassador Cynthia Bailey, created Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa. The flavored malt beverage offers a grab-and-go option designed to attract consumers interested in traditional mimosas, which have seen sales growth of more than 10 percent over the last four years, according to the company. In addition to in-store merchandising and packaging featuring Bailey, promotional support for the new product will include personal appearances and flavor samplings at events such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa is available now in four-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles.