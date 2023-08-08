Seagram's Escapes Tropical Spiked Beverages

Seagram's Escapes introduces new tropical flavors to its Spiked portfolio: Pineapple Cherry Lime, Blood Orange Peach and Passionfruit Margarita, along with two flavors that will be part of its rotating Tiki Series. The Tiki Series includes Tiki Punch, which will be available through August 2023, before switching to Mango Mai Tai from September to February 2024. All of the Spiked beverages can be found in newly redesigned 23.5- or 16-ounce cans, with Jamaican Me Happy and Pineapple Cherry Lime also available in a new, trial 7.5-ounce can for around a dollar. Seagram's Escapes Spiked contains 8 percent ALC by volume.