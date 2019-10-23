Seen on the NACS Show Floor: Candy

ATLANTA — More than 23,500 individuals from 69 countries attended the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta, which delivered four days of learning, insights, networking, and exploring what’s new and exciting for the global convenience and fuel retailing industry.

As always, one of the highlights of NACS Show 2019 was the expo floor, which this year spanned 425,000-plus net square feet and featured more than 1,200 exhibitors, from startups to big brands. The expo floor also included the New Exhibitor Area, 20,000 square feet of dedicated expo space spotlighting more than 200 companies brand-new to the show; and an all-new CBD Pavilion, a partitioned section of the expo that showcased hemp-derived CBD products from 50 industry suppliers.

The Convenience Store News editorial staff was out in force meeting with suppliers and checking out all the expo floor happenings. Here’s our rundown of the top candy takeaways:

Sweet, Sour, Spicy & More

Candy suppliers showed off new products that tap into existing and emerging consumer trends, shopper snacking preferences, and the continued popularity of classics with a twist.

The Hershey Co. debuted new product innovation from its Hershey’s and Kit Kat brands: Hershey’s White With Whole Almonds, and Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. This marks the first time in nearly a decade that Kit Kat will release a new variety.

Looking to satisfy consumers’ sweet and salty taste buds at the same time, Mars Wrigley Confectionery unveiled Milky Way Salted Caramel, which features rich milk chocolate, creamy caramel, and smooth nougat with the addition of crunchy salt.

As sour continues to drive the candy category forward, Ferrara Candy Co. tapped into its playful nature to debut a sour variety of its Fun Dip Original three-flavor pouch. The new product features three sour flavors: Strawberry Smackerroo, Watermelon Wammo, and Tartastic Mystery.

To deliver the perfect intersection of delicious indulgence and permissible ingredients consumers can feel good about, The Promotion in Motion Cos. Inc. announced the release of three new flavor combinations in its Sun-Maid Milk Chocolate Raisins line. The new varieties are: Chocolate ‘n Peanut Butter Covered Raisins, Dark Cocoa Dusted Chocolate Covered Raisins, and Milk Chocolate ‘n Almond Crunch Covered Raisins.

And capitalizing on the spicy candy trend, American Licorice Co. showed off Spicy Bites, an extension of its Sour Punch brand. The new assortment includes Spicy Pineapple, Spicy Watermelon, Spicy Mango and Spicy Cantaloupe flavors. The bites can be eaten separately, or together for a unique sweet and spicy experience.

The 2019 NACS Show took place Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.