Seizing the Opportunity to Cook Up a Competitive Food Offer
"High" vs. "Low" Food
To demonstrate the ease with which a convenience operator can take an everyday product like hot dogs or potato chips and create a meal, the chefs were challenged to a live cooking demonstration to make a dish out of only the equipment and food one typically finds in a c-store.
Zimmern created an accordion hot dog from packaged dogs and rolls. He augmented the plain dog by cutting it into a spiral to "allow all of the flavors to actually get into the dog." He then used a simple countertop griddle to create a pancake out of cheese, potato chips, salt and vinegar to give the hot dog an additional wrap within the bun, before topping everything with premade coleslaw and chopped scallions.
Chang went in a slightly more unexpected direction, using a blender to pulverize potato chips and instant ramen, then mixing in water and an egg to create a dough for gnocchi. After briefly boiling the pasta pieces in water flavored with the packet from the noodles, he cooked them in a reduced sauce created from dry coffee creamer, creating a simple cream sauce that thickened alongside the gnocchi. Grated beef jerky finished the dish both for flavor and color.
Chang even demonstrated the ways a cook can easily correct a mistake with what's on hand when he used the creamer to firm up his dough after adding too much water to it.
"This is literally how a gnocchi chef that I work with taught me his grandma's way of adjusting your mix," he said. "It's just working with food science, and it will never fail you if you know it."
Zimmern pointed out, "This really shows you that there's everything in your store to create something new and different without adding extra SKUs to what is already coming in the door."
Zimmern left the audience with some thoughts to chew on, encouraging them to experiment with both texture and flavor in their own foodservice, while also leaving behind concerns about what sort of items they “should” be serving.
“This is part of the democratization of food,” he said “We need to lose this kind of high vs. low aspect of what we eat.”
“If I'm at a fancy restaurant, spending $120 on truffles and gnocchi, I'm still basically eating a cup of noodles and mushrooms, right?” Chang added. “There's no reason that one should inherently be viewed as better than the other. You can still make something super delicious either way.”
The 2024 NACS Show took place Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. The next NACS Show will be hosted at the McCormick Place Convention Center Oct. 14-17, 2025 in Chicago.