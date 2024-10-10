Seizing the Opportunity to Cook Up a Competitive Food Offer

LAS VEGAS — If three days walking through the expo floor at the 2024 NACS Show didn't leave you feeling a little peckish, Chefs Andrew Zimmern and David Chang seemed determined to reignite a love of food in their general session audience on the last day of the 2024 NACS Show.

Sitting down for a question-and-answer session with Andrew Kintigh, corporate chef at Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc., the two media personalities covered a range of topics that kept circling back around to one idea: food is, quite literally, what we make of it.

"We need to lose this box we've put ourselves in where we say, oh, that's an elevated dish or that's restaurant quality," Zimmern said. "I don't care about the labels anymore. Food is food."

Both Zimmern and Chang talked about their journeys to become professional chefs. Zimmern started young, calling his godmother's restaurant when he was 14, asking for a summer job. Though his initial work shucking clams and peeling vegetables wasn't exactly glamorous, he was able to learn from more experienced cooks and took on greater responsibilities through subsequent summers.

For Chang, his route was a bit more circuitous.

"My dad spent most of his adult life working in restaurants when he came to this country, and he wanted to make sure that I would never work in one," he recalled. "I tried to do everything in my life to not cook, but that siren song was too strong. And what I realized being in the kitchen, and I mean this in the best way possible, it's full of weirdos on a pirate ship."

Both also discussed their affection for convenience stores, not only as a product of nostalgia but their ubiquity when the men are on the road filming for their respective TV shows. Zimmern emphasized the ways a convenience store could turn itself into a hub for the surrounding region.

“It's an amazing place for a community to be built, because everyone goes through the same door,” he said.

The chefs additionally found c-stores have plenty of room to further grow. While the U.S.-convenience channel has made strides to compete with quick-service restaurants with its foodservice offerings, they can start to expand their palates, taking cues from their Asian counterparts and embracing both new flavors and quality dishes.