Taking Cues to Elevate the Customer Experience

Lesson 1: Lessons From the Lost Princess

The story about a young visitor who was comforted by a cast member dressed as Snow White highlights how the right kind of hiring and training can provide a safety net for overcoming challenging situations. "What happens backstage, will end up on stage," he said, quoting one of his mentors. "Do you know what's going on backstage at your stores?"

Lesson 2: Simplify the Complex With Crystal Clear Priorities

According to Lipp, Disney emphasizes five major tenets to cast members: safety, courtesy, inclusion, show and capacity. "Most companies waste time with vision statements, mission statements, etc.," he said.

Lesson 3: Build a Culture of Trust

"I want Disneyland to be clean enough to eat off the streets," is a famous quote from founder Walt Disney. Lipp pointed out that Walt Disney was often seen picking up garbage for the streets of Disneyland. "As the owner, what kind of message are you sending to your employees?" Lipp posed.

Lesson 4: Build a Yes Culture

This, he noted, means being open to new ideas and including ideas from diverse viewpoints and cultures. In opening Disney Tokyo, the management team was able to overcome the government's objection to Disney's iconic steam engine train by rethinking the train as an attraction rather than transportation.

Highlighting Innovation

The celebration of elevated customer experience continued with the 30th annual presentation of the Ideas 2 Go video. A sampling of the innovative c-store retailers featured in this year's installment included:

La Plata, Md.-based Dash In unveiled a new foodservice vision featuring an open kitchen where customers can see their food being prepared. The retail brand also partnered with a local chef, Spike Mendelsohn, to provide an elevated food experience, including the creation of a new dish called the Spikeburger.

Based in Brunswick, Maine, Rusty Lantern Markets digs into its New England roots with a signature dish of fresh Maine lobster rolls, as well as local beer and wine. One of the company's first hires was a chef from Whole Foods, and employees in the new open kitchen are outfitted in chef coats.

RJ Wags Park by Robert James Brands in Newtown, Ohio, is an extension of the company's gas station/c-store for families and their pets to have fun. The park, which sits on four acres around the convenience store, features a full-service bar, a big screen TV to watch sporting events and a barbecue truck. The c-store itself offers 22 beers on tap and sells a signature item: the Bretzel.

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria believes that "What Makes You Happy, Makes Us Happy" so much so it is written on the walls. Stores are bright and colorful, and include community-inspired graphics. The brand also introduces itself to travelers from all over through a store at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Family Express, based in Valparaiso, Ind., is recognized for its square doughnuts and friendly workforce . Customer service is an obsession with this c-store chain, developed through its creation of The Living Brand, a set of principles that embody the customer service culture of the fast-growing company. With a training center and training store at its headquarters, Family Express interviews potential employees who have to pass a three-day orientation experience before they will be hired.

New England's Seasons Corner Market aims to provide customers a "step above" experience through amenities like its Corner Market Café brand and bathrooms the company's refers to as "Guest Rooms" that feature touchless faucets and hand dryers.

The Owensboro, Ky.-based HOP Shops chain in Kentucky brings its restrooms up a notch with its disco-themed bathrooms .

