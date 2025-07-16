 Skip to main content

Seven & i Boosts Profit While Pursuing Key Initiatives

The company is still planning a 7-Eleven IPO for the second half of 2026.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Logos for Seven & i and 7-Eleven

TOKYO — Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. is on the right path following a quarter in which 7-Eleven Inc.'s parent company saw operating profit rise 9.7%, company leadership shared in a presentation regarding the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The retailer, which previously announced a share buyback and inked a deal to sell its supermarket and specialty store unit to Bain Capital, is focusing on its convenience store operations. In Japan, its priorities include strengthening high value-added merchandise such as fresh food and growing its 7NOW delivery operations.

It also plans to organize its strategy so that merchandise, operations and promotions function as a trinity.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Convenience Retailers Rank Among NRF Top 100]

Seven & i's U.S. operations saw an improvement in gross profit margins during the quarter due to its expansion of proprietary products and optimization of labor costs, despite what 7-Eleven Inc. President Stanley Reynolds called "a rough retail environment."

"The customer in the U.S. is really looking for value, so we are leaning in with value offers," Reynolds said during an earnings briefing.

The company expressed satisfaction with the progress of its key North American initiatives for 2025, which include growing proprietary products; accelerating digital and delivery, with a goal of hitting $1 billion in sales through the 7NOW program; improving efficiencies and cost leadership; and growing and enhancing its store network.

Additionally, having fulfilled its goal of transforming senior leadership with the appointment of Stephen Hayes Dacus as Seven & i's new CEO, the company committed to continue unlocking shareholder value by pursuing an initial public offering of 7-Elven Inc. — which it expects during the second half of 2026 — and enhancing shareholder returns.

The company did not comment on the progress of its talks with Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. regarding a potential acquisition.

Seven & i subsidiary 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds