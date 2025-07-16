Seven & i Boosts Profit While Pursuing Key Initiatives

[Read more: Convenience Retailers Rank Among NRF Top 100]

Seven & i's U.S. operations saw an improvement in gross profit margins during the quarter due to its expansion of proprietary products and optimization of labor costs, despite what 7-Eleven Inc. President Stanley Reynolds called "a rough retail environment."

"The customer in the U.S. is really looking for value, so we are leaning in with value offers," Reynolds said during an earnings briefing.

The company expressed satisfaction with the progress of its key North American initiatives for 2025, which include growing proprietary products; accelerating digital and delivery, with a goal of hitting $1 billion in sales through the 7NOW program; improving efficiencies and cost leadership; and growing and enhancing its store network.

Additionally, having fulfilled its goal of transforming senior leadership with the appointment of Stephen Hayes Dacus as Seven & i's new CEO, the company committed to continue unlocking shareholder value by pursuing an initial public offering of 7-Elven Inc. — which it expects during the second half of 2026 — and enhancing shareholder returns.

The company did not comment on the progress of its talks with Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. regarding a potential acquisition.

Seven & i subsidiary 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.