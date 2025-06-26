Seven Tips to Upgrade C-store Beverage Programs

Customization: More than 42% of consumers ages 18-34 say they want to customize their drinks, according to the 2024 "Technomic Beverage Consumer Trend Report." Offering whipped cream, cold foam, flavored syrups and mix-ins at a self-serve counter adds interactive appeal

Dirty Soda: Thanks to social media amplification, Gen Z is driving the demand for this unique drink. Dirty soda has a predicted four-year menu growth of 244%, according to Datassential's "MenuTrends 2025." C-stores can easily create dirty sodas: just combine soda, flavored syrup, cream and ice for a bold, "Instagrammable" drink.

Bubble Tea: Trending with #bubbletea tagged in more than 650,000 TikTok posts, the creation is exploding with a 30% four-year menu growth rate, according to "SNAP! Datassential 2024." C-stores can easily jump in by offering a base tea, sweetened syrup, creamer, ice and ready-made boba pearls.

Blended Beverages: Smoothies and milkshakes aren't just desserts, they're snackable indulgences. With a blend-it-yourself machine, c-stores can capitalize on nostalgia and convenience. In fact, 83% of consumers say they love or like milkshakes, per the "SNAP! Datassential Milkshake Food Profile 2024."

Creamy Concoctions: Adding cream or cold foam amps up texture and taste in warm and cold drinks, from lemonade and fruity teas to root beer and smoothies. The highest-scoring new beverage introductions in the past 12 months all included cream, as reported by Datassential in the "Launches & Ratings JAN'25" report.

Floral Flavors: Lavender, rose, chamomile and hibiscus are among the flavors that evolved from hot teas into premium drinks. An easy addition to every menu is the Sunrise Hibiscus Iced Tea — just ice, hibiscus tea, grapefruit juice, cold foam creamer and hibiscus tea leaves for garnish. It's a simple recipe with high visual and flavor impact.

Global Flair: Millennials and Gen Z love globally inspired tastes. Drinks like the Mango Lassi (India) and Iced Horchata (Mexico) appeal to their adventurous palates. Here's an easy way for c-stores to create the popular Iced Horchata: fill a cup with ice, add a half an ounce each of vanilla syrup and cinnamon syrup, stir in 5 ounces of milk, pour in 2 ounces of cold foam creamer, add a shot of espresso, and garnish with cinnamon and nutmeg.

By adding just one or two innovative beverages, c-stores can tap into current consumer cravings and stand out in a crowded market. Even better? Rotate flavors seasonally, add topping options, and promote your drink lineup on social media to keep customers coming back.

Elizabeth Sommer is a customer marketing manager for Rich Products, a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Rich's offers c-stores a wide range of dairy and non-dairy whipped toppings, cold foams, beverage bases, creamers and the f'real by Rich's blended beverage program. C-store operators can learn more about beverage solutions — including recipe inspiration, trends and insights — at RichsUSA.com/beverages.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.