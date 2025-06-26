 Skip to main content

Seven Tips to Upgrade C-store Beverage Programs

C-store retailers who are thirsty for success should consider adding one or two innovative options.
Elizabeth Sommer, Rich Products
6/26/2025
An array of Rich Products' dispensed beverages
Rich's all-in-one creamer drinks

For convenience retailers looking to gain a frequent and loyal consumer base or compete with quick-service restaurants, offering a robust beverage program isn't just a nice-to-have — it's a must. Drinks are at the center of nearly every social occasion and meeting, no matter the time of day.

Big brands know this. For example, Starbucks built an empire around satisfying customers' thirst with craveable drinks.

C-stores have already seen firsthand the surge in snacking across all dayparts. Now, it's time to level up their beverage game. According to the Rich's "Consumer Survey" (November 2024), 68% of consumers now substitute a beverage in place of a traditional snack. The most popular picks are smoothies, cold coffee or tea, and milkshakes — all indulgent, drinkable snacks with strong cross-generational appeal. 

[Read more: C-store Retailers See Profits Pour In With Dispensed Beverage Offerings]

Millennials (ages 29-44) and Gen Z (ages 13-28), in particular, crave bold, unique flavors and are driving demand for creative beverage options. To attract these experience-driven consumers and boost foot traffic, c-stores can tap into the following drink trends — most of which are easy to implement or feature as limited-time seasonal promotions.

Customization: More than 42% of consumers ages 18-34 say they want to customize their drinks, according to the 2024 "Technomic Beverage Consumer Trend Report." Offering whipped cream, cold foam, flavored syrups and mix-ins at a self-serve counter adds interactive appeal

Dirty Soda: Thanks to social media amplification, Gen Z is driving the demand for this unique drink. Dirty soda has a predicted four-year menu growth of 244%, according to Datassential's "MenuTrends 2025." C-stores can easily create dirty sodas: just combine soda, flavored syrup, cream and ice for a bold, "Instagrammable" drink.

Bubble Tea: Trending with #bubbletea tagged in more than 650,000 TikTok posts, the creation is exploding with a 30% four-year menu growth rate, according to "SNAP! Datassential 2024." C-stores can easily jump in by offering a base tea, sweetened syrup, creamer, ice and ready-made boba pearls.

Blended Beverages: Smoothies and milkshakes aren't just desserts, they're snackable indulgences. With a blend-it-yourself machine, c-stores can capitalize on nostalgia and convenience. In fact, 83% of consumers say they love or like milkshakes, per the "SNAP! Datassential Milkshake Food Profile 2024." 

Creamy Concoctions: Adding cream or cold foam amps up texture and taste in warm and cold drinks, from lemonade and fruity teas to root beer and smoothies. The highest-scoring new beverage introductions in the past 12 months all included cream, as reported by Datassential in the "Launches & Ratings JAN'25" report. 

Floral Flavors: Lavender, rose, chamomile and hibiscus are among the flavors that evolved from hot teas into premium drinks. An easy addition to every menu is the Sunrise Hibiscus Iced Tea —  just ice, hibiscus tea, grapefruit juice, cold foam creamer and hibiscus tea leaves for garnish. It's a simple recipe with high visual and flavor impact.

Global Flair: Millennials and Gen Z love globally inspired tastes. Drinks like the Mango Lassi (India) and Iced Horchata (Mexico) appeal to their adventurous palates. Here's an easy way for c-stores to create the popular Iced Horchata: fill a cup with ice, add a half an ounce each of vanilla syrup and cinnamon syrup, stir in 5 ounces of milk, pour in 2 ounces of cold foam creamer, add a shot of espresso, and garnish with cinnamon and nutmeg.

By adding just one or two innovative beverages, c-stores can tap into current consumer cravings and stand out in a crowded market. Even better? Rotate flavors seasonally, add topping options, and promote your drink lineup on social media to keep customers coming back.

Elizabeth Sommer is a customer marketing manager for Rich Products, a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. Rich's offers c-stores a wide range of dairy and non-dairy whipped toppings, cold foams, beverage bases, creamers and the f'real by Rich's blended beverage program. C-store operators can learn more about beverage solutions — including recipe inspiration, trends and insights — at RichsUSA.com/beverages

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News

