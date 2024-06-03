S&G Convenience Stores Expands In-Store Offerings

The OTGB rollout came just a few months after S&G completed the raze-and-rebuild of an Oregon, Ohio, location through which a new 4,500-square-foot store replaced a smaller kiosk. The store features self-service ice cream and an OTGB, which added fresh fish, a local favorite, to the menu. S&G plans to add fish to other OTGB to more locations in the future.

Another store, also located in Oregon, close to the Maumee Bay Resort, is currently remodeling its Subway to bring the branded concept's image current with the most recent Subway standards. This store also offers Joe's Pizza and will begin carrying the full OTGB menu in the future.

Additionally, to help foster increased food and in-store sales, S&G partnered with Vroom Delivery, offering a broad menu for customers to order from for in-home delivery.

Enhanced Technology Offerings

The company recently signed an agreement with PDI/Zipline to offer a new mobile private label debit capability, S&G PAY. Similar to the retailer's Real Deal Rewards program, S&G PAY serves as another step in the process of building brand relationships with its customer base while giving them a single payment card to make it easier and quicker to purchase fuel, the company said.

Reloadable S&G gift cards are also now available.

Customer Engagement

S&G is partnering with multiple suppliers this year to bring value to its customers.

At the end of May, S&G presented a local customer with a $5,000 S&G Real Deal Rewards (RDR) sweepstakes check, sponsored by Mondelēz International. During the third quarter of the fiscal year, PepsiCo will fund a $20,000 RDR sweepstakes, and during the fourth quarter, Bridgford will sponsor a $3,000 RDR sweepstakes.

Additionally, S&G is conducting a Real Deal Rewards registration contest whereby employees can win gift cards every two weeks throughout the rest of the year.

The company recently renewed another three-year contract with its rewards provider, Paytronix.

New Store Openings

This August, S&G will open its second raze-and-rebuild store, located in Swanton, Ohio. The site will have the same layout as the Oregon store with the addition of diesel bays to accommodate heavy truck traffic on Airport Highway.

Ohio-based S&G operates more than 65 stores in Ohio and Michigan. The chain was recently voted Best Convenience Store in Toledo for the fourth consecutive year as part of The Toledo Blade's Reader's Choice Awards.