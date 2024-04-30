Shaping the Future of Convenience Through Technology

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the past few years the size of the convenience store industry has moved up and down on either side of the 150,000-location mark. However, despite being one of the largest — if not the largest — retail channels, the industry is still finding its sea legs when it comes to technology.

Overall, the c-store industry sells 85% of the transportation fuel in the United States and 90% of the nicotine category, and rings up one quarter of the U.S. fast food sales, one half of the beer sales and one-third of the packaged beverage sales. And with a current store count of roughly 152,000 sites, the industry sees 160 million-plus consumers a day, according to Gray Taylor, executive director of Conexxus.

Kicking off 2024 Conexxus Annual Conference in Arlington on April 29, Taylor noted that even with its size and scope, the convenience store industry remains very fragmented.