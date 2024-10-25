 Skip to main content

Sheetz Adds Limited-Time Collection to Merchandise Store

The workwear-inspired clothing line was created in partnership with Dickies.
Amanda Koprowski
Woman wearing a Live Fast jacket from the Sheetz and Dickies collaboration

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. created a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with workwear brand Dickies which merges Dickies' well-known craftsmanship with the Sheetz brand.

Drawing inspiration from Dickies' notable silhouettes, the company stated the exclusive online collection is intended to be a stylish tribute to the hard-working individuals who keep the wheels turning on the road or behind the counter, and allow Sheetz Freakz fans the opportunity to show off their pride in a new way.

"We're thrilled to bring to life this exclusive capsule collection with Dickies, which honors not just our loyal customers but also our dedicated Sheetz employees who work tirelessly around the clock to serve them," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "This collection is a celebration of the everyday heroes who embody the spirit of Sheetz."

The "Sheetz x Dickies" collection features a range of wearable pieces, including the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, alongside work shirts, t-shirts, coveralls, overalls, and a variety of hats and patches, all with a Sheetz branded twist. Prices range from $5 to $80, allowing fans to choose the item which best fits in their budget.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sheetz on their exclusive capsule, which perfectly blends Dickies' heritage of durable, high-quality workwear with Sheetz's unique personality," said Tory Kerr, director of marketing: collaborations and communities at Dickies. 

The limited-edition collaboration will be available online at SheetzShop.com until it is sold out.

Founded in 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies started as a workwear company that has grown into an internationally known brand with clothing sold in more than 100 countries. It is a subsidiary of VF Corp.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

