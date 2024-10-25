Sheetz Adds Limited-Time Collection to Merchandise Store

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. created a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with workwear brand Dickies which merges Dickies' well-known craftsmanship with the Sheetz brand.

Drawing inspiration from Dickies' notable silhouettes, the company stated the exclusive online collection is intended to be a stylish tribute to the hard-working individuals who keep the wheels turning on the road or behind the counter, and allow Sheetz Freakz fans the opportunity to show off their pride in a new way.

"We're thrilled to bring to life this exclusive capsule collection with Dickies, which honors not just our loyal customers but also our dedicated Sheetz employees who work tirelessly around the clock to serve them," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain at Sheetz. "This collection is a celebration of the everyday heroes who embody the spirit of Sheetz."

