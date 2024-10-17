Sheetz Breaks Ground on Third Distribution Center

"We are excited about the new jobs this facility will bring to Findlay and Hancock County," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. "The support from local, county and state leaders has been instrumental in making this project a reality. As we continue expanding across Ohio and Michigan, Findlay will be a key driver of our growth and future success."

Sheetz broke ground on the chain's first Michigan store in Romulus in March and held a grand opening for the location in August. The company already announced its intention to grow its footprint in the Detroit metro area, with four more sites chosen for builds and plans to expand to at least 60 stores in the state over the next five to six years.

In Ohio, the c-store retailer will build off of its pre-existing stores in Columbus. In 2022, Sheetz launched plans to grow its presence in the Dayton region, with 20 stores slated to open.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.