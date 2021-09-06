Sheetz Brews Up Its Largest Scale Limited-Edition Craft Beer to Date

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. celebrated the unofficial start of summer with the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer to date: Project I Scream, Brew Scream.

Perfect on a hot day or poured over vanilla ice cream, this handcrafted beer is a strawberry and banana milkshake IPA brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co.

Available at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, Project I Scream, Brew Scream went on sale at 4 p.m. EST on May 28. Each store will carry approximately 30 four-packs and will be available while supplies last. It will not be restocked once sold out.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Goose Island Beer Co., one of the most successful breweries in the entire country, to create this delicious milkshake beer for our customers," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president of marketing and brand at Sheetz. "These last 14 months have been tough for all of us and as things start to improve in our communities, we're hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on an exciting summer season."

Brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree, the new milkshake IPA is a light and fruity beer with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans retail for $7.99.

"Here at Goose Island we love brewing exciting beers for our drinkers and innovating with new flavors. Sheetz has released some fun, unique beers over the past year and we're excited to brew this milkshake IPA with them," said Goose Island Beer Co. President Todd Ahsmann. "This IPA is brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree and leaves the drinker with classic summertime flavors."

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz operates more than 600 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz isn't the only convenience retailer gearing up for the warm summer days ahead. Kwik Trip Inc. is teaming up with Karben4 Brewing to bring back the Hot Spot Hazy IPA. Deliveries of four-packs started May 17.