Sheetz Cuts Unleaded 88 Fuel Price Through August

ALTOONA, Pa. — Motorists are getting a break at the pump in the closing days of August.

Sheetz Inc. reduced the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon across its store locations. The promotion is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug 31.

As the retailer noted, Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

This summer, Sheetz has been trying to make filling up a little less painful on motorists' wallets. In May, the chain launched the Free Gas 4 Life sweepstakes, which will award one grand prize winner a lifetime of free gas. Additional prizes include free gas for a year and $500 Sheetz gift cards.

The contest also runs through Aug. 31.

The convenience retailer's price breaks comes just before the unofficial end of summer. According to AAA, drivers hitting the road this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year. The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78 on Labor Day 2022.

This summer, gas prices spiked in July because of tight supply and the high cost of oil. The beginning of August brought some relief, but as hurricane season heats up, so do concerns about higher gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend, the association added.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz operates more than 680 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It is recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Sheetz is No. 10 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.