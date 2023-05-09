Sheetz Kicks Off Free Gas Giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. launched the Free Gas 4 Life sweepstakes, which will award one lucky grand prize winner a lifetime of free gas from the convenience store operator.

The contest will run through Aug. 31, and is open to any U.S. resident 18 years of age or older. Additional prizes include free gas for a year and $500 Sheetz gift cards.

Entrants will have four different methods of entering the contest:

At the pump by scanning a My Sheetz Rewardz card and answering "Yes" to the onscreen prompt;

On the Sheetz app by tapping My Sheetz Rewardz, selecting OFFERZ, finding the "Free Gas 4 Life" tile and clicking "Add to Account";

Via the Sheetz email list by clicking the "Opt-In" button at the bottom of a "Free Gas 4 Life" email; or

In-store by entering at the register.

Guests are allowed only one opt-in entry per person, however, they may get additional entries the following ways:

By purchasing gasoline with an account associated with a Sheetz loyalty card. Loyalty customers will receive one entry for every gallon of gas purchased.

By converting Sheetz loyalty points into sweepstakes entries on the Sheetz app by navigating to Rewardz and then selecting "Reward for Sweeps Entry," where entrants will receive one entry for every 100 redeemed points.

Additional entries can also be obtained via mail by hand-printing on a 3-inch by 5-inch card entrants' full name, complete mailing address, phone number, date of birth, email address, Sheetz Loyalty account number and a brief description of at least 25 words on what winning the grand prize would mean to them.

Sheetz partnered with the Pennsylvania lottery to run a similar sweepstakes last year when customers could enter into the contest through the purchase of a Match 6 lottery ticket. The company has also worked to lower the cost of gas more generally over the last few months, offering deals on its E85 grade and premium and mid-range fuels, along with discounts on diesel.

The full rules and regulations for the sweepstakes may be found here.

Established in 1952, Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The convenience store operator's first store in Michigan is slated to open in 2025.