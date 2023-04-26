Sheetz Charges Past 2M Electric Vehicle Charging Sessions

ALTOONA, Pa. — Mid-Atlantic-based Sheetz Inc. surpassed a major milestone of more than 2 million electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions.

An early adopter of public EV charging stations, Sheetz installed its first EV charger in Pennsylvania in 2012. Today, the company has 650 total electric vehicle chargers at 95 of its store locations, making it one of the largest charging networks in the country, according to the company. It is also still actively expanding its network across its footprint, having already surpassed 1 million charging sessions at this same time last year.

"With nearly 700 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, Sheetz has an established infrastructure with plans to expand our electric vehicle charging network in the future," said Trevor Walter, vice president of petroleum supply management at Sheetz. "Charging customers also have access to safe, well-lit locations offering made-to-order food, premium coffee, restaurant-style seating and more, all open 24/7/365.

"Our goal at Sheetz has always been to be the ultimate one-stop-shop, to help customers to refuel — or recharge — your car and refresh your body. With the market for electric vehicles gaining popularity, Sheetz is committed to building a network now for the future needs of our customers," he continued.

In addition to its EV milestone, Sheetz has made some other notable accomplishments in the last few years after successfully weathering the pandemic:

In 2021, it entered into the Ohio market , where it plans to open additional stores in the Dayton area next year.

Fortune named Sheetz one of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022, ranking it at No. 33 .

And in addition to the 679 store locations it currently operates across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, the company will be expanding into Michigan in 2025 .

Established in 1952 in Altoona, family-owned and operated Sheetz employs more than 24,000 associates. All of its convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.