Sheetz Develops Its First-Ever Proprietary Craft Beer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. partnered with Rusty Rail Brewing Co. to create its first-ever craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz. The limited-edition coffee bean IPA will debut at a launch party on May 16, after which it will be available for a select time at 55 Sheetz convenience stores across Pennsylvania.

The launch party will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sheetz store located at 4599 Library Road in Bethel Park, Pa. Customers will be able to sample and purchase Project Coffee Hopz and enjoys giveaways, including limited-edition Sheetz and Rusty Rail Brewing swag such as pint glasses, koozies and more.

The new beer is the second to be created through a partnership between a Pennsylvania-based convenience retailer and a craft brewer. Wawa teamed with 2SP Brewing Co. on 2SP + Wawa Winter Reserve Stout in November 2018, as Convenience Store News reported.

Project Coffee Hopz is brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans and features light and floral taste notes with a subtle coffee presence, the company said. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be officially available at select Sheetz locations on May 21 for $7.99 each. Project Coffee Hopz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once it sells out. A full list of participating stores is available at www.sheetz.com/beerproject.

"We are lucky to collaborate with Rusty Rail Brewing Company, a well-known brewery born in central Pennsylvania, to create this limited-edition craft beer," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "We have worked for years to make beer available in our store locations across Pennsylvania and now, with beer in more than 140 stores across the state, we are excited to take the next step in this journey."

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.