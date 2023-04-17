Sheetz Drops Price of E85 in Latest Fuel Promo

ALTOONA, Pa. — After providing fuel relief to drivers in March, Sheetz Inc. continues helping customers out at the pump by reducing the price of its E85 fuel to $1.85 a gallon.

This is a limited time offer that will be available from now until April 30 at all Sheetz locations that sell E85. Currently, the flex fuel is offered at more than 375 stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

E85 is not compatible with all vehicles and is approved for use only in "flexible fuel vehicles" designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85 percent ethanol. Customers are encouraged to utilize tools such as Pearson Fuels' vehicle compatibility tool to see if their vehicle is approved for flex fuel or to check their owner's manual to see if their car is able to run with a higher-percentage ethanol mix.

This grade contains more ethanol — anywhere between 51 to 83 percent — and is a cleaner burning fuel than other fuel grades. Because of its high octane, the summer blend of E85 is also a popular low-cost alternative to racing fuel for many sports vehicles with compatible engines, according to Sheetz.

When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.

Sheetz has been sensitive to fluctuating fuel prices throughout the past year and worked to lower costs through customer-oriented promotions, including a St. Patrick's Day special on its premium and mid-grade fuels, and a reduction on the price of its diesel back in January.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuels through the Sheetz app or the store website.

Established in 1952, Altoona-based Sheetz operates across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. The convenience store operator will expand into Michigan, with the first store location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market. The move into the Great Lakes State will mark the first time Sheetz has expanded into a new state in nearly two decades — when it opened its first convenience store in North Carolina in 2004.