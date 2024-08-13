 Skip to main content

Sheetz Expands Detroit Presence

Four new stores are planned for the metro area footprint.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Sheetz

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has yet to open its first convenience store in Michigan, but the company is already making plans to expand its footprint within the state. 

The retailer announced four more stores for the metro Detroit market with locations at:

  • 8200 Telegraph Road in Taylor
  • 20623 Eureka Road in Taylor
  • 45011 Garfield Road in Macomb
  • 31925 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren

The company broke ground on its first Michigan store, located at 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, on March 14. Sheetz expects to open its doors to the public late this summer.

"Michigan is the first new state for Sheetz in two decades and we cannot wait for people to experience this first store, and everything our company has to offer," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, at the time of the groundbreaking. "We look forward to creating great jobs for Detroit-area residents, providing total customer focus for our community members, and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every neighborhood our stores will serve."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Altoona-based c-store chain first announced its plans to expand into Michigan in 2022, stating the company plans to open up to 60 locations in the state over the next five to six years.

[Read more: Sheetz Connects to Online Education Network]

Each new Michigan Sheetz c-store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time employees. Consistently named by Fortune as a 100 Best Company to Work For, the company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds