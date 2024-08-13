Sheetz Expands Detroit Presence

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. has yet to open its first convenience store in Michigan, but the company is already making plans to expand its footprint within the state.

The retailer announced four more stores for the metro Detroit market with locations at:

8200 Telegraph Road in Taylor

20623 Eureka Road in Taylor

45011 Garfield Road in Macomb

31925 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren

The company broke ground on its first Michigan store, located at 33380 Wick Road in Romulus, on March 14. Sheetz expects to open its doors to the public late this summer.

"Michigan is the first new state for Sheetz in two decades and we cannot wait for people to experience this first store, and everything our company has to offer," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, at the time of the groundbreaking. "We look forward to creating great jobs for Detroit-area residents, providing total customer focus for our community members, and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every neighborhood our stores will serve."