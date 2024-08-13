Sheetz Expands Detroit Presence
The Altoona-based c-store chain first announced its plans to expand into Michigan in 2022, stating the company plans to open up to 60 locations in the state over the next five to six years.
Each new Michigan Sheetz c-store will employ approximately 30 individuals, the majority of which are planned to be full-time employees. Consistently named by Fortune as a 100 Best Company to Work For, the company offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees and 740-plus stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.
The company is No. 12 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.