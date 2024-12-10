Sheetz Expands Digital Currency Services
"We've always been committed to giving our customers more payment options, and our expanded partnership with Flexa allows us to do just that," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain. "We're excited to make digital currency payments available at all our stores and to meet the growing interest in stablecoins among our customers."
[Read more: Six Convenience Retailers Take Spots Among Top Private Companies]
Technology used for Flexa's digital asset payments solutions integrates directly with Sheetz's existing point-of-sale systems to ensure a smooth and fast checkout process.
"Flexa is making digital currency payments more accessible and user-friendly than ever before," said Trevor Filter, cofounder of Flexa. "The demand for stablecoin use cases continues to grow, and we're excited to help Sheetz stay at the forefront of payment innovation by offering their customers the ability to pay instantly and securely at any of their stores."
Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.