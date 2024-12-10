 Skip to main content

Sheetz Expands Digital Currency Services

The chain's partnership with Flexa adds digital asset payments across its network.
Angela Hanson
The entrance to a Sheetz convenience store

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is expanding its partnership with digital payments leader Flexa to give customers the ability to use digital currencies for in-store purchases at all Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic area.

The retailer first teamed with Flexa and NCR in 2021, when it became the first convenience store chain to let customers pay for items or fill up at the forecourt using digital currencies such as bitcoin. Following a successful initial rollout at select locations, Sheetz now accepts digital asset payments through Flexa across its network.

The move offers Sheetz customers an easier and more seamless way to pay using stablecoins like USDC, as well as other popular digital currencies, according to the company.

"We've always been committed to giving our customers more payment options, and our expanded partnership with Flexa allows us to do just that," said Ryan Sheetz, executive vice president of marketing and supply chain. "We're excited to make digital currency payments available at all our stores and to meet the growing interest in stablecoins among our customers."

Technology used for Flexa's digital asset payments solutions integrates directly with Sheetz's existing point-of-sale systems to ensure a smooth and fast checkout process.

"Flexa is making digital currency payments more accessible and user-friendly than ever before," said Trevor Filter, cofounder of Flexa. "The demand for stablecoin use cases continues to grow, and we're excited to help Sheetz stay at the forefront of payment innovation by offering their customers the ability to pay instantly and securely at any of their stores."

Established in 1952 and headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz employs more than 26,000 associates and operates more than 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. All of its stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 

Sheetz is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 convenience store chains of 2024.

