Sheetz Expands Digital Currency Services

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is expanding its partnership with digital payments leader Flexa to give customers the ability to use digital currencies for in-store purchases at all Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic area.

The retailer first teamed with Flexa and NCR in 2021, when it became the first convenience store chain to let customers pay for items or fill up at the forecourt using digital currencies such as bitcoin. Following a successful initial rollout at select locations, Sheetz now accepts digital asset payments through Flexa across its network.

The move offers Sheetz customers an easier and more seamless way to pay using stablecoins like USDC, as well as other popular digital currencies, according to the company.