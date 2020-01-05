Sheetz Extends Wage Boost for C-store Employees

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is giving tis store associates extra compensation until June 4.

The retailer previously announced that it would boost hourly pay by $3 from March 13 to April 23, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, Sheetz is extending the pay increase to showcase its gratitude to thank its employees, according to the company.

"This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hardworking employees," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer. "We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time."

As an essential business, Sheetz is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home, the company said.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.