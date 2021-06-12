Sheetz to Get New President & CEO Come 2022

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. will ring in the new year with a new leader.

Travis Sheetz, who currently serves as company president and its first-ever chief operating officer (COO), will step up as president and CEO at the beginning of January 2022.

Joe Sheetz, the current CEO and Travis' brother, will become executive vice chairman and continue to support CLI Transport, the dedicated petroleum carrier for Sheetz's stores, as well as the company's board of directors, finance and legal departments.

"Over the past 69 years, Sheetz has grown dramatically from a small dairy store in Pennsylvania to one of the fastest growing family-owned convenience retailers with more than 600 locations across six states," said Joe Sheetz. "Through Travis' leadership, I am confident Sheetz will continue to grow and innovate to not only meet the needs of customers on-the-go but give customers the next level of convenience they didn't even know existed."

Travis Sheetz began his career at Sheetz as a real estate site selector before becoming a director in the company's marketing department. He later worked his way up to vice president of operations and executive vice president of operations before being promoted to president and COO in 2018. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

"I am extremely humbled for the opportunity to carry out my uncle's mission for this company and ensure the family values he instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952 continue in the future," Travis Sheetz said. "I look forward to building on the success and innovation Sheetz exhibited during my brother's time as CEO. Sheetz will continue to put our people first, bring innovation to our industry and fulfill our vision to create the business that will put the Sheetz as we know it today out of business."

Travis Sheetz is also the nephew of company founder Bob Sheetz.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 630 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.