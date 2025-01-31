Sheetz & GetGo Serve Up National Tater Tot Day Offers

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains are showing their appreciation for tater tots.

After a year and a half-long hiatus, Altoona-based Sheetz Inc. is bringing back Tater Totz, a top snack item, based on popular demand. Known for their golden hue, crispy exterior and mouthwatering flavor, Tater Totz have been a beloved indulgence for customers since its debut, the company stated.

The menu item is available now at all of the retailer's 750-plus locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The tots come in a cup for $4.49 or a bucket for $5.59.

In recognition of tater tots' return, Sheetz is offering a special deal for National Tater Tot Day on Feb. 2. Customers will receive $1 off any Tator Totz purchase, valid through Feb. 6. The offer is available under the "OFFERZ" tab of the Sheetz mobile app.

Sheetz will also celebrate National Tater Tot Day by dropping a new line of merchandise dedicated to the fan favorite. Starting Feb. 2, customers can purchase Tater Totz-themed T-shirts, beanies, hoodies and bags on SheetzShop.com.