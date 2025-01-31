 Skip to main content

Sheetz & GetGo Serve Up National Tater Tot Day Offers

From food discounts to apparel, guests can celebrate any way they choose.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Sheetz Totz beanie

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains are showing their appreciation for tater tots.

After a year and a half-long hiatus, Altoona-based Sheetz Inc. is bringing back Tater Totz, a top snack item, based on popular demand. Known for their golden hue, crispy exterior and mouthwatering flavor, Tater Totz have been a beloved indulgence for customers since its debut, the company stated. 

The menu item is available now at all of the retailer's 750-plus locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The tots come in a cup for $4.49 or a bucket for $5.59.

In recognition of tater tots' return, Sheetz is offering a special deal for National Tater Tot Day on Feb. 2. Customers will receive $1 off any Tator Totz purchase, valid through Feb. 6. The offer is available under the "OFFERZ" tab of the Sheetz mobile app.

Sheetz will also celebrate National Tater Tot Day by dropping a new line of merchandise dedicated to the fan favorite. Starting Feb. 2, customers can purchase Tater Totz-themed T-shirts, beanies, hoodies and bags on SheetzShop.com.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
GetGo Tater Tot Day 2025

Fellow Pennsylvania convenience store chain GetGo Café+Markets will celebrate the birthday of its mascot, Lil Tot, on Feb. 2. Customers can join in the celebration and receive a free order of small tots with any made-to-order food purchase made that day with their loyalty card.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo has approximately 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. It is operated by supermarket chain Giant Eagle Inc.

Last summer, Giant Eagle agreed to sell its convenience store arm to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale is slated to close in calendar year 2025, subject to approval from the Federal Trade Commission and other customary closing conditions.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Seven & i Gears Up for Growth Following Transitional Period

The retailer's expansion plan includes four targets in the North American convenience market.
Logos for Seven & i and 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Gives Big Gulp a Bold Refresh

Five new, non-traditional flavors are now part of the fountain lineup.
7-Eleven Big Gulps

Buc-ee's Plans First Wisconsin Location

Slated to open in 2027, the store will also be the chain's closest to the Chicagoland area.
Buc-ee's logo

Several C-store Chains Stand Out in New Customer Service Rankings

Brands were evaluated on five key markers of a quality customer experience.
A store clerk checking out customers
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds