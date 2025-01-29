 Skip to main content

Sheetz Brings Back Fan-Favorite Snack

Tater Totz are available in a cup or bucket at all Sheetz locations.
Angela Hanson
Sheetz Tater Totz

ALTOONA, Pa. — After a year and a half-long hiatus, Sheetz Inc. is bringing back a top snack item based on popular demand. 

The convenience store retailer's Tater Totz are "guaranteed to crave your crunch" and available once more across Sheetz's network of more than 750 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina. 

Each order of Totz comes in a cup for $4.49 or a bucket for $5.59.

Sheetz customers can create their favorite version of Tater Totz by choosing from five different seasonings — including Voodoo, Ranch Dust, Nacho Cheeze, Old Bay and Cajun Kick — and 15 different dipping sauces such as ketchup, marinara, nacho cheese, Shweet & Sour, BBQ sauce, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo sauce, tangy teriyaki, bleu cheese, garlic sauce, golden BBQ, Buffalo Garlic Blitz, Boom Boom Sauce and jalapeno ranch.

[Read more: Sheetz Teams Up With Popular Video Game]

To celebrate the return of Tater Totz, Sheetz is offering a special deal for National Tater Tot Day on Feb. 2. From that day through Feb. 6, customers can enjoy $1 off any Tater Totz purchase, available under the "OFFERZ" tab of the Sheetz mobile app. The deal is valid once per customer.

In addition to being a standout foodservice destination, Sheetz was recently named to the America's Best Customer Service 2025 list, presented by Newsweek and based on the results of an independent survey of more than 28,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Sheetz appeared on the list in both the convenience store and gas station categories.

Headquartered in Altoona, Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees.

