Sheetz Gets Into the Subscription Game

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is entering the subscription arena.

The Pennsylvania-based operator is now offering a subscription service for its "fryz" for $9.99 a month, available through the Sheetz mobile app. As part of the offer, customers can order fries via the app every two hours and there is no limit on how many times they use the subscription from month to month, reported PennLive.

The retailer also offers an unlimited self-service drink subscription for $14.99 a month via the mobile app. Like the fryz subscription, customers can purchase drinks every two hours.

Sheetz isn't the only c-store retailer offering subscription services.

Earlier this month, 7-Eleven Inc. introduced the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service. For $5.95 a month, 7NOW mobile app users can have delivery fees waived on all delivery orders on a selection of more than 3,000 products. The 7NOW Gold Pass service pays for itself in about three delivery orders per month, according to 7-Eleven.

Circle K also launched the Sip & Save beverage subscription program, whereby customers can enjoy one daily Polar Pop fountain drink, Froster slushy, coffee or tea of their choice for $5.99 a month.

Altoona-based Sheetz Inc. operates more than 600 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.