Sheetz & Goetze's Candy Launching Series of Seasonal Milkshakes

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. inked a partnership with Goetze’s Candy Co. Inc. to launch a series of Cow Tales flavor-inspired Sheetz seasonal milkshakes.

Customers can enjoy the first two limited-edition milkshake collaborations, a Caramel and Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales Flavors and Strawberry Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales Flavors, at all 649 Sheetz locations located throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

"Collaborating with another beloved family-owned operation is the perfect partnership for Goetze's," said Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze's Candy Co. "The opportunity to combine two highly respected brands, bringing together multiple generations of customers, is a treat for everyone. Not to mention, the milkshakes are delicious."

As the seasons change, so will the Cow Tales flavors offered at Sheetz locations. Caramel Apple Cow Tales will replace Strawberry Cream for the autumn season, and Caramel Brownie Cow Tales Flavors will ring in thenew year, stated Goetze's. Original Caramel and Cream will remain on Sheetz's milkshake menu throughout the entire duration of the partnership.

"Get your sweet tooth ready because as spring rolls around we're dropping two new delicious milkshakes that will have our customers craving for more," said Ryan Sheetz, vice president, marketing and brand, Sheetz. "Our Caramel and Cream milkshake will feature the savory and nostalgic flavor of Goetze's caramel and cream, while our Strawberry Cream Milkshake will have customers wishing it was already summer. Partnering with a legendary brand like Goetze's was a no-brainer for us, and we can't wait for our customers to begin enjoying these sweet treats all year long."

The milkshakes are available for purchase at Sheetz stores at the Made-to-Order (MTO) kiosk or via the Sheetz app. Customers will receive a Cow Tales Mini with each milkshake purchase, while supplies last.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Sheetz Inc. is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 23,000 employees. The company operates more than 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides a menu of MTO sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touchscreen order point terminals.

All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

As Convenience Store News recently reported, Sheetz plans to expand into western Ohio with the addition of 20 new convenience stores over the next five years. Its first location in that region is expected to open in Dayton in 2024.

The convenience store operator first entered Ohio with the opening of a store in the Columbus market one year ago.

Baltimore-based Goetze's Candy Co Inc. is a sixth-generation, family-owned business. Founded in 1895, its staple product since the 1940s has been Caramel Creams, a soft, chewy caramel wrapped around a cream center. In 1984, Goetze's Candy introduced Cow Tales, an elongated version of the classic Caramel Creams.